Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son

Rapper Freeway is mourning the loss of his son Jihad.

The Philadelphia native shared the news on social media, writing, “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. ”

There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.

This follows the death of another Philly rap legend’s son. Earlier in the week, Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihad went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”.

 

Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Freeway

