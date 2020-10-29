Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son

Rapper Freeway is mourning the loss of his son Jihad.
The Philadelphia native shared the news on social media, writing, “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. ”
There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.
This follows the death of another Philly rap legend’s son. Earlier in the week, Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihad went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”.
