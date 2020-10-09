Jazmine Sullivan Reveals 50lb Weight Loss

While many have been talking about gaining the quarantine 15, singer Jazmine Sullivan snatched our edges after posting this amazing photo on her Instagram account of her on set for her new video for her song ‘Lost’ looking amazing!

Of course, internet trolls started comment saying that they don’t know if they like her “skinny” but many praised her for her new figure. There were so many questions that Sullivan took to her Instastories inform her fans on her weight loss journey, “last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” there’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck. I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal. My goal was to support my mother through her battle with cancer by going vegan with her and, in turn, it helped me as well. And I feel really good,” she added. “I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and I’m not nearly the model for health and fitness…But I’m trying. And I’ll continue to do so with my momma! Bless y’all. Love y’all.”

Since then, Sullivan has been sharing a lot of her daily healthy vegan meals on her IG Story. Sullivan didn’t owe us any explanation but sis is looking amazing and we cannot wait to see her slay in this new video. We are praying for the best health for her and her mother.

For now enjoy a live performance of her song Lost One

