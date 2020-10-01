CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

Congrats to Nicki Minaj!

The Queens rapper and actress has given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday (September 30). According to TMZ, we don’t know the baby’s name or if she gave birth to a boy or a girl.

 

And finally, by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏

Nicki revealed her pregnancy back in July in a fashion that was all her, a lavish photoshoot with David La Chappelle and a little Harajuku Barbie to go with. She’s been open about wanting children for years and last year around this time, she threatened to retire from rapping solely to make a family.

Despite the retirement “talk,” Minaj still recorded features and tracks such as “Yikes” and married her childhood boyfriend Petty last October.

Congrats to the Petty family!

