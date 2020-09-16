Award-winning journalist and broadcast maven Sybil Wilkes has partnered with the Divine 9 to moderate an engaging roundtable discussion featuring Black Greek leadership from each organization.
The unprecedented event highlights the Divine 9’s 45-day election season strategy focused on harnessing the group’s collective influence to Inform, Empower and activate the African American community to vote.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Panelists include:
Everett B. Ward, Ph.D. – General President, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover – International President, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Reuben A Shelton III, Esq. – Grand Polemarch, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Dr. David Mario – Grand Basileus, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Beverly E. Smith – National President & CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Michael E. Cristal – International President, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, International President, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Rasheeda S. Liberty – International Grand Basileus, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
Andre R. Manson – International Grand Polaris, Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Welcome Their Son Tysun Wolf Walker!
- Horrors Of Slavery At Center of Janelle Monae’s ‘Antebellum’
- Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals ‘Beyoncé is Actually Her Maiden Name
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Sybil Wilkes Hosts A Divine 9 Leadership Roundtable [WATCH] was originally published on wtlcfm.com