Singer Jaheim Shows Support For President Trump [VIDEO]

R&B singer Jaheim is proposing folks should vote for Donald Trump in November.

Jaheim took to his Instagram page to campaign for the re-election on Donald Trump because he is a “great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic.”

The crooner even went so far as to apologize to Trump for the misinformation floating around about him and that we have turned OUR back on this great man who has helped a lot of people and has been working for free for us. He concluded his video post with:

You all are so far gone you can’t see maybe it’s the same water they been poisoning Flint with because we all followed wrong side for years it time to wakeup

Take a look at what Jaheim had to say in the video below:

