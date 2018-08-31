Jaheim Sticks Around For An Interview And Serenades The Ladies Again!

Jaheim stuck around for an interview after his performance and ended up singing again!
His eighth studio album, I Declare W.A.R (Women Are Royalty), is coming soon. When talking about the first single, Stedmen he couldn’t help himself, he sang it again! This time a cappella.
When asked if he has “an Oprah,” he admits that he lost his Oprah. “I was working too hard, trying to be superman for the world,” and he wasn’t focusing on her.
He says he has an album coming out soon!
