Breonna Taylor Billboard Vandalized With Red Paint

One of the 26 billboards erected across Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor was vandalized.

According to published reports, Almost two weeks after Oprah purchased the billboards advocating for her murderers to be charged and arrested, a red splatter of paint the size of a ball appeared in the middle of her forehead on a billboard in Louisville’s Irish Hill neighborhood.

One of the Breonna Taylor billboards has been vanadalized. This one is located on Lexington Rd & Spring Street. It appears someone splashed red paint on her face. This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/R1uaFQmKeC — Israel McCullough (he/him) (@IsraelMC01) August 18, 2020

The billboard shows a familiar photo of Breonna Taylor, the same photo that Oprah used for the legendary cover of O Magazine of the 26-year-old Louisville woman shot dead by LMPD officers at her home back in March.

Activists and supporters of Breonna’s story are still actively working hard on gaining justice for her family five months after the young EMT was gunned down by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove on March 13, without any charges or an arrest.

Last week, Taylor’s mother along with family attorneys Benjamin Crump, Lonita Baker, and Sam Aguiar, met with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in an effort to repair communication between the attorney general’s office and the family. The Kentucky AG has faced criticisms over the length of time on the investigation, while the Taylor family accused his office of failing to reach out over the last five months.

“He did not give a timeline, however it is our position that we’re not going to wait forever,” Baker said during a press conference after the meeting. “We do want this resolved quickly and accurately so that Ms. Palmer and the family can get some answers as it relates to the murder of Breonna Taylor.”

“We let him know how important it was for their office to get all the facts, to get the truth and to get justice for Breonna,” Tamika Palmer, Breonna’s mother, said. “We all deserve to know the whole truth behind what happened to my daughter.

According to WAVE 3 News’ Dawne Gee, community members are trying to replace the photo with the billboard company.

