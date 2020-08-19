Brandy Reveals How Her Daughter Helped Save Her From Suicidal Thoughts

On July 31, Brandy shared one of her most personal works to date with the release of her seventh album “B7”. Throughout the album, Brandy details her struggles with mental health and now she’s become even more candid in an interview with People.

“I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually,” she said. “I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense.”Brandy is known for her over 20 year career that’s brought about such hits like “I Wanna Be Down”, “The Boy Is Mine” and “Sittin’ Up in My Room”.

At 41 years old, it’s no surprise that Brandy’s journey has been filled with ups and downs. One series of major incidents even led her to a dark place.

In 2006, she was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman. Brandy wasn’t criminally charged and she settled out of court with the woman’s family. Still, the incident took quite a tole on her. This along with the heartbreak of failed relationships caused Brandy to contemplate suicide, according to People.