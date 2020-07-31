Brandy has us at album number seven.

Titled B7 after a suggestion from fans, the first album from B-Rocka since 2012’s Two Eleven gives us her most personal project to date with guest appearances from Chance The Rapper (“Baby Mama”), Daniel Caesar (“Love Again”) and her 18-year-old daughter Sy’rai (“High Heels”).

Stream the album via your preferred streaming platform below.

Brandy Reveals Her Most Personal Album Yet With ‘B7’ [LISTEN] was originally published on theboxhouston.com