Florida Man Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just add this one to the list.

42-year-old Casey William Kelley was arrested for grand theft auto of a motor vehicle after purchasing a Porsche in Okaloosa County with a check printed from his home computer.

Authorities from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he also attempted to buy Rolex watches with a bad check.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Kelley wrote the fraudulent check to the Destin Porsche for $139,203.05 on July 27 and a $61,521 check to a Miramar Beach jeweler in an attempt to purchase three Rolex watches.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

