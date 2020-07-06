During a segment on this radio show, Rickey Smiley shared that his daughter Aaryn Smiley was shot in Houston over the holiday weekend on the way to get food at a Whataburger.

Rickey said that Aaryn, who is currently in the hospital recovering, is well and she will have to undergo surgery.

This story is developing.

Listen to the clip and keep his family lifted in prayer.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com