Gabrielle Union Says Black Entertainers Are ‘1 or 2 Paychecks’ Away from Being Broke [VIDEO]

Gabrielle Union has shared her opinion on how Black celebrities are being impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live session with model Sharam Diniz, Union explained: “For all of the Oprah’s and the people who have just a lot a lot a lot a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean? So this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized celebrities the most,” she said.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“You know like all those influencers you see who take all the trips, they’re in Dubai one week and they’re London in the next week in Paris next week and they seem to be everywhere. They may not have a lot of liquid income. And you can charge your rent. You have to pay your rent. So if you don’t have the opportunity to do all the things you need to do to be the influencer, your money’s funny. And if your money is funny, you don’t have much of anything,” she added.

Watch/hear Gabby tell it via the clip below:

Part 1. For most certainly black entertainers, black “celebrities” we don't really – for all of the Oprahs & the people who have just a lot a lot a lot a lot of money- most of us are 1 or 2 checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean? pic.twitter.com/K2dWcnj7Dd — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 3, 2020

Gabby added, “I think a lot of people need to understand the difference between fame and having money. And I think this quarantine is really revealing a lot in terms of – there’s a lot of people who are famous that don’t have wealth.”

Part 2. “I think a lot of people need to understand the difference between fame & having money. And I think this quarantine is really revealing a lot in terms of – there’s a lot of people who are famous that don’t have wealth.” pic.twitter.com/ddfm2BczOo — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 3, 2020

The mother and wife to retired NBA star Dwyane Wade also took the time to speak about the importance of self-love.

“I think you learn a lot more by yourself than you do in a room full of people. I mean how many times have you ever felt the loneliest in a crowded room? And that sounds weird but like It’s been so many times where I’m amongst big groups of people where I’m supposed to be very excited about and feel very privileged to be in the company of whoever. And all I feel is isolated and alone and purposely misunderstood. And at this stage in life, it’s not worth it to me. It’s not worth it if at the end of whatever this great opportunity is supposed to be I feel like I’m lonely in a crowded room, it’s not for me.”

When Union caught heat for appearing to compare her struggles to that of common folks, she fired back on Twitter, writing: “DEFINITELY not comparing struggles. The question that was asked if you watch the whole thing was SPECIFICALLY about how this is impacting Hollywood/Black Hollywood. I have been at every level of the game so I speak from personal experience. That is all. But let’s discuss.”

Check out her tweet below.

DEFINITELY not comparing struggles. The question that was asked if you watch the whole thing was SPECIFICALLY about how this is impacting Hollywood/Black Hollywood. I have been at every level of the game so I speak from personal experience. That is all. But let's discuss. https://t.co/GMWGVL1MWJ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 3, 2020

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE