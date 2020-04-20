Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Have Some Mommy-Daughter Time! [Photos]

Weso

Super-mother Gabrielle Union & her dope stepchild Zaya Wade have been enjoying every second during this quarantine together! Union posted a series of flicks of her & Zaya at the house have a grand ol’ time in the backyard.

Zaya also posted a video of the two dancing the night away to some classic music.

Check out the recap of a weekend at the Wade residence below!

