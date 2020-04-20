CLOSE
Gabrielle Union , Zaya Wade
HomeApp Feed

Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Have Some Mommy-Daughter Time! [Photos]

Posted 16 hours ago

Super-mother Gabrielle Union & her dope stepchild Zaya Wade have been enjoying every second during this quarantine together! Union posted a series of flicks of her & Zaya at the house have a grand ol’ time in the backyard.

Zaya also posted a video of the two dancing the night away to some classic music.

Check out the recap of a weekend at the Wade residence below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

 

Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Have Some Mommy-Daughter Time! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤 @zayawade

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

👑 👗 🌇

A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Really! They Dated?
#WomanCrushWednesday: 20 Of Hollywood's Most Beautiful Ladies
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/04-11/10)
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/14-10/20)
Close