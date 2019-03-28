HomePhoto Galleries

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade’s Baby Girl Is Already An Instagram Star

Posted 11 hours ago

1. She’s Already Been On A Magazine Cover

View this post on Instagram

1st cover vibes. Me & the homie. #wcw

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

2. All Smiles

View this post on Instagram

Kaavi Smalls but I got 💖 for the West

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

3. So Beautiful

4. They Must Be Having A Serious Conversation

5. Mommy And Me

6. So Fancy

7. She’s Living The Life

View this post on Instagram

Unbothered. A Lifestyle. Get Into It.

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

8. Looking Just Like Her Daddy

View this post on Instagram

I took his WHOLE face 👶🏾

A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on

9. Such A Cute Family

10. Hair Care Is Important

Related Galleries
Old Video Resurfaces Of Cardi B Talking About Drugging And Robbing Men
Some Of Our Favorite Talk Show Hosts
#SurvivingCardiB Goes Viral After Rapper Admits To Drugging And Robbing Men
Slay! Issa Rae Is Absolutely Glowing On The April Cover Of Essence
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
10 Bada** Women In Health & Wellness
Close