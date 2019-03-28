Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade’s Baby Girl Is Already An Instagram Star

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 11 hours ago
View this post on Instagram 1st cover vibes. Me & the homie. #wcw A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 27, 2019 at 9:05am PDT
1st cover vibes. Me & the homie. #wcw
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 27, 2019 at 9:05am PDT
View this post on Instagram Kaavi Smalls but I got 💖 for the West A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 24, 2019 at 11:10am PDT
Kaavi Smalls but I got 💖 for the West
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 24, 2019 at 11:10am PDT
View this post on Instagram I'm not always #shadybaby sometimes I'm laughing at you. Like now ☺ A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 22, 2019 at 11:22am PDT
I'm not always #shadybaby sometimes I'm laughing at you. Like now ☺
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 22, 2019 at 11:22am PDT
View this post on Instagram If this dog thinks he's gonna out cute me, he's got another thang comin. A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 17, 2019 at 9:33am PDT
If this dog thinks he's gonna out cute me, he's got another thang comin.
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 17, 2019 at 9:33am PDT
View this post on Instagram She just realized I stopped following her weeks ago. 😒👼🏾 #shadybaby A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 9, 2019 at 3:01pm PST
She just realized I stopped following her weeks ago. 😒👼🏾 #shadybaby
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 9, 2019 at 3:01pm PST
View this post on Instagram Day party in LA. Cute casual they said. I live for a stunt as you can see. #shadybaby 4month turnup #bottleservice A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 7, 2019 at 4:06pm PST
Day party in LA. Cute casual they said. I live for a stunt as you can see. #shadybaby 4month turnup #bottleservice
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Mar 7, 2019 at 4:06pm PST
View this post on Instagram Unbothered. A Lifestyle. Get Into It. A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 28, 2019 at 12:51pm PST
Unbothered. A Lifestyle. Get Into It.
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 28, 2019 at 12:51pm PST
View this post on Instagram I took his WHOLE face 👶🏾 A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 16, 2019 at 4:51pm PST
I took his WHOLE face 👶🏾
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 16, 2019 at 4:51pm PST
View this post on Instagram If you don't know how to use the camera on your phone, why you so quick to ask me for a picture? #shadybaby 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 17, 2019 at 12:03pm PST
If you don't know how to use the camera on your phone, why you so quick to ask me for a picture? #shadybaby 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 17, 2019 at 12:03pm PST
View this post on Instagram We were just runnin to Target real quick, we didn't think we'd see anyone. We still cute tho 🤷🏾♀️👶🏾 #shadybaby @dishardesigns ♥️ 📸 By @rennyvasquez A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 2, 2019 at 4:14pm PST
We were just runnin to Target real quick, we didn't think we'd see anyone. We still cute tho 🤷🏾♀️👶🏾 #shadybaby @dishardesigns ♥️ 📸 By @rennyvasquez
A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) on Feb 2, 2019 at 4:14pm PST