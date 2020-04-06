Jeannie Mai Says Yes to Jeezy: They’re Engaged!

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy are now engaged.

According to People, the rapper/businessman popped the question during a special date night. The publication says the proposal went down at his LA crib on March 27.

People – which reported the news first – says Jeezy was planning to propose to Mai on a scheduled trip to Vietnam in April. However, the trip was scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis and related travel restrictions. Apparently dude couldn’t wait any longer to wife her up and surprised Jeannie with the proposal during date night inside.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose. Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor,” a rep for Mai said.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For those that don’t know how they got hooked up or forgot, they met on the set of her daytime talk show, “The Real,” and started dating in November 2018. Mai and Jeezy didn’t confirm their romance until August 2019.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Mai told People about the relationship last November. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having a purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”

Jeezy, 42 and Mai, 41, also spent Thanksgiving together for the first time in his hometown of Atlanta, where Mai mingled with Jeezy’s extended family and gave back by working with two local nonprofits.

“It was so wonderful to meet his family and be able to spend time together,” she said on The Real at the time. “It was special.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Mai was previously married to Freddy Harteis. The divorce was officially settled in January 2019.

In the divorce agreement, both parties agreed to waive the right to spousal support. Mai walked away with her $1.2 million Sherman Oaks home, clothing, jewelry and other personal effects. The talk show host kept several bank accounts and her entertainment company Mai Dream Inc.

Her ex-husband walked away with a 2003 Mercedes Benz C-Class, a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon, a Sprinter Pull Log Trailer, and several other bank accounts.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE