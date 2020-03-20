The Red Table Talk We Really Needed: The Real Deal On Coronavirus [WATCH]

This may have been the most important “Red Table Talk” that Jada Pinkett Smith has ever done. The show took on the coronavirus, and provided one of the most comprehensive, easy to understand and thorough explanation of the COVID-19 virus thus far.

“Red Table Talk” discussed the virus with infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease, Research and Policy for the University of Minnesota, who provided some real answers about the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of takeaways:

Most children, teens and young adults, even if they get the virus, will likely have minor symptoms.

The virus is airborne and therefore, most of the advice given, aside from hand-washing may be less important than social distancing, which is why it’s become the main way to “flatten the curve,” or reduce the spread of the virus.

The biggest issue of the virus is that everyone is getting it at the same time, putting an undue burden on the nation’s healthcare system. That means not just a higher mortality rate for coronavirus patients who would otherwise be able to be treated, it also affects the health outcomes of those who have underlying conditions or who would normally seek medical screening or care.

If you do have coronavirus and it becomes serious, it usually gets worse in the second week. If you have flu-like symptoms, you should call your doctor before going to an ER so that you can be screened without infecting others.

Check out the video below for the “Red Table Talk” we all needed to hear.

PHOTO: Red Table Talk

