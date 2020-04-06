CLOSE
Interracial Love: Famous Black Men Married To Asian Women

When you think of interracial dating, you probably first think about Black and White couples but there’s a myriad of combinations that qualify for the term.

In this photo gallery, we’re highlighting Black celebrity men who are married to Asian women. The list includes one of our favorite celebrity couples John Legend and Chrissy Teigen; but there are a few more couples who have been in it for the long haul.

Rapper Young Jeezy is set to join this list after proposing to his girlfriend TV personality Jeanni Mai.

Check out the list below and let us know if we’re missing any couples.

1. Terrence Howard

2. Wesley Snipes

3. Brian McKnight

4. Dave Chappelle

5. John Legend

