Janet Jackson Admits She Wanted To Shave Her Head In Response To Viral Cancer Video

Janet Jackson shared a video on her social media from user @trillcami (Camila) who is documenting her support of her sister who has cancer.

Jackson shared the clip of Camila explaining that her sister, Gaby, is unhappy with her appearance because her eyebrows were shaved off amid her cancer battle. So Camila shaves off her own eyebrows, telling her sister “These don’t make you pretty,” she says in the clip. “They don’t make you.”

“This made me cry. I was actually going to shave my head for the Janet. Tour and was going to talk to all the kids to do the same,” Jackson said in response to the viral video, referencing her 1993 world tour. “I love a bald head, especially on a woman I think it’s beautiful!”

Peep Janet’s post below.

This made me cry. I was actually going to shave my head for the janet. Tour. I love a bald head on a woman. I think it’s beautiful! You & your family are in my prayers. Stay positive & strong. You’re so beautiful 🤗 🙏🏽 RT with a 💜 to send love and support. pic.twitter.com/79wditOSyU — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) March 31, 2020

As noted by click2houston.com, several celebrities also responded to the clip, with Rihanna writing in the comments “Wow! We [heart] you Gaby,” and Michael B. Jordan added, “keep fighting!!!”

Kelly Clarkson tweeted, “You two are amazing and your big sister is right! You both are beautiful and powerful! You got this little sis!”

I wish I could hug and hang with these two right now. You two are amazing and your big sister is right! You both are beautiful and powerful! You got this little sis! #bestsideofhumanity https://t.co/PZD6KgqOkl — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 30, 2020