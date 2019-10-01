CLOSE
Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

Posted 15 hours ago

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

1. Richard Roundtree

2. Wanda Sykes

3. Robin Roberts

4. Hoda Kotb

5. Vanessa Bell Calloway

6. Diahann Carroll

7. Bershan Shaw

Happy Breast Cancer Month to me. This day was my first day of chemo at Johns Hopkins University ten years ago. This day was the scariest day of my life. I was facing death with a Stage 4 diagnosis given three months to live. I felt alone. I had no power. I cried everyday. I thought my life was over. I thought I was never going to make it in my career. I didn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I saw no tunnel nor light. I was single. I had no children and I hadn’t accomplished not even a fraction of what I wanted to do in life. But GOD...........I’m here today alive. 12 years after my first diagnosis and ten years after my second diagnosis. I stayed faithful. I prayed. I stayed positive in my beliefs. I did affirmations. I told myself everyday that I was a Warrior. And I’m now the Warrior Business coach. I’m not just a survivor I’m a thriver. THANK YOU GOD. I AM HERE TODAY. TELLING YOU GOD IS A MIRACLE WORKER. GET CHECKED. YOU CAN BEAT CANCER IF YOU GET CHECKED UP!! PLEASE SHARE. I’m living proof that you can survive stage 4 a death sentence!! #breastcancer #cancer #warrior #survivor #thriver #healthylifestyle #healthyeating #healthylifestyle #affirmations #meditation #art #creative #artsy #blackandwhite #blackgirlmagic #tv #gma #todayshow #wendywilliams #livelife #selflove #robinroberts #warrior

