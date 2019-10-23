Fans Outraged After Rihanna Shares Video With Chris Brown Track Playing In Background

Rihanna fans were left outraged Saturday night when she shared a Fenty promotional video with Chris Brown’s music playing in the background.

The clip shows a collection of lip glosses, along with RiRi’s caption: “Gang Gang. just me and my #GlossyPosse!”

Brown’s “Come Together” track featuring H.E.R. is playing in the background, and it sparked mixed reactions from the Navy.

As you know… Rihanna and Brown’s relationship came to a crashing halt in February 2009, when they got into a brutal brawl on the side of the road after leaving Clive Davis’ Grammy event. Brown would later detail the events in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, noting that the fight was over another woman.

Brown said when Rihanna discovered a text message from the woman on his phone, “She starts going off, she throws the phone,” he told the publication back in 2017.. “‘I hate you.’ Starts hitting me… She hits me a couple of more times and it doesn’t go from translation to ‘let’s sit down, I’m telling you the truth.’ It goes to, ‘Now, I’m going to be mean, be evil.’”

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip,” he recalled. “When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F—, why the hell did I hit her?’”

Rihanna’s busted face was plastered across rag mags globally and the incident reportedly resulted in years-long boycotts of Brown’s work. So naturally, many Rihanna fans are disappointed with her latest video featuring his song, with some even calling for her to delete the clip.

When Rihanna posted the Fenty promo video to her Instagram account, it received a heart emoji from Brown.

One fan wrote “we not retweeting this one pumpkin.”

Another commented, “Bitter fans. They need to move on because Rihanna clearly has.”

A third added, “Seems like some so called fans need to get their own life in order and together.”

You can check out some of the reactions below.

Rihanna way past this Chris brown thing, enjoying her life, while her crazier fans still want that man dead 😭 — Max B In My Top 5 (@CalmYe_) October 19, 2019

delete this bby pic.twitter.com/D35ZbTlgvc — 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐲 𝐢𝐬𝐚 (@RNBCOUTURE) October 19, 2019

