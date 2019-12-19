Does Michael B. Jordan Have A New Girlfriend?

Inquiring minds want to know if Michael B. Jordan has a new lady in his life?

Rumor has it that the actor is dating Swedish artist Snoh Aalegra.

Uh oh, does this revelation mean more backlash from the sisatas who have a problem with him dating Beckys? That’s a whole other topic. We’ll see how this plays out. In the meantime, here’s a breakdown of who this chic is.

According to cheatsheet.com, Aalegra, 32, is “known for her sultry R&B tunes and honeyed voice,” the outlet writes. In a 2018 interview with HighSnobiety, she noted her musical influences are Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

“I just fell in love with music,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a later interview. “There was never a plan B.”

When she moved to the United States to pursue a career in music, Prince allegedly served as her mentor before his death in 2016.

“I really found my identity when I moved [to the US],” she told ELLE. “I got to make the music that I love personally and got to fall in love with music the way that I always dreamed of. I get to work with the best musicians. Soul and R&B has its roots here. I thought it was important to come here and become more one with my biggest love.”

In 2017, Aalegra released her debut album “Feels,” and followed up with 2019’s “-Ugh, those feels again.”

She’s been romantically linked to Jordan for months. The “Black Panther” star even plays the singer’s love interest in her music video for “Whoa,” which is on her latest album. Peep the clip below.

Meanwhile, when he’s not slamming rumors that he’s gay, Jordan tends to remain mum about her personal life. Earlier this year he told the Wall Street Journal Magazine that he’s single, saying, “LA isn’t the best place to date.”

