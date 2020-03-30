5 Years After Beating Cancer Leah Still Wants To Be A Doctor

It’s the 2 words Devon and Leah Still have wanted to say for 5 years, and now it’s finally here, Leah’s CANCER FREE!!! And, she tells TMZ Sports that she has big goals to achieve!

In 2014 Leah’s battle with neuroblastoma became a national story. The Cincinnati Bengals donated jersey sales to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; Ellen DeGeneres and so many others also contributed.

TMZ caught up with Leah and Devon to find out how it feels to be cancer free.

“I felt great and I was really happy, but I was also sad that I couldn’t celebrate it like how we usually do every year,” Leah tells us. “But, I was also very happy because my dad cooked my favorite meal.”

Now that the fight is over, the Stills say they’re hoping to help others win their battles with cancer.

"Leah's battle with cancer is over, but our fight against cancer is not over," Devon tells us. "We're going to continue our foundation, the Still Strong Foundation, where we financially assist other families who are battling cancer with their household bills."

Moving forward, Leah has big goals for her life ahead …saying she’s hoping to take over the Oval Office one day.

“I have a lot of ’em, but my two main one is to become president and help the homeless. Also, become a doctor and help kids with cancer.”

As for Devon, he says his playing days are over … but he’s more than satisfied being a soccer dad!!

