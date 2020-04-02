Taraji P. Henson Delays Wedding Due To Coronavirus, ‘Empire’ Final Season Cut Short

Taraji P. Henson is moving her wedding date once again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She previously pushed her upcoming wedding to former NFL star Kelvin Hayden from April to June, now she says, “It’s probably going to be more like July,” she told ExtraTV. “We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”

The couple does not want to burden their family with travel obligations during this uncertain time in our country.

“Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now?” she said, PEOPLE reports. “Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way.”

Henson previously told the publication that she initially decided to move her wedding to the summer because of her demanding work schedule, which at the time included filming the final season of the FOX music drama “Empire.”

“It’s overwhelming because in my work life, I have dates and emails and now in my personal life it’s like, ‘Ah!’” said Henson.“I don’t think people understand what goes into wedding planning, trying to match everything up is so crazy.”

Speaking of “Empire,” due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the series has had to cut short its final season.

The sixth and final season was scheduled to run for 20 episodes, however, with the production shutdown, only 18 episodes could be completed, per Variety. The final three episodes, including what will now be the series finale, will air on April 21, the report states.

Jussie Smollett’s character was written out of the show following his hate crime controversy last year, but his character Jamal Lyon has been mentioned in season 6. Rumor has it that the actor may return before the series ends.

Meanwhile, Henson is currently social-distancing with Hayden and her 25-year-old son Marcell Johnson.

“Kelvin’s a typical guy, he doesn’t care,” she previously told PEOPLE of her upcoming wedding plans. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you say babe, whatever you want babe!’ He’ll roll with it, but he wants his ring.”

Henson revealed her engagement in May 2018 on Instagram, sharing a photo of her ring bling with the caption: “I said yes y’all!!!”

