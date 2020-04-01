Taraji P. Henson Reveals 5-Pound Quarantine Weight Loss

Taraji P. Henson is making the most of self-isolation!

The “Coffee & Kareem” star tells Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall via Zoom how she’s coping with social distancing guidelines, from virtual cocktails with friends to learning how to do her own braids and gel manicures.

Taraji also shares that she’s lost five pounds so far and can now last up to an hour in an infrared sauna! The Oscar nominee goes on to reflect on the coronavirus pandemic and how it’s impacted her wedding plans, explaining that she’s “pausing” her nuptials while taking older family members into consideration.

And, Taraji dishes why her new Netflix comedy is the perfect at-home viewing experience in the current climate, and how she explained her comedic acting journey to co-star Ed Helms.

“Coffee & Kareem” drops April 3 on Netflix.

