Barack Obama Takes Aim At Donald Trump’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Former President Barack Obama appeared to take aim at President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting Tuesday that Americans should “demand better of our government”

As of Wednesday morning, there are 188,578 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 3,890 deaths, according to reports.

“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic,” Obama wrote, without directly naming Trump.

Obama also linked the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak to Trump’s decision to ease up on fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks introduced by Obama in 2012 and designed to combat the climate crisis, USA Today reports.

“We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall,” he added, linking to an article announcing the rollback of environmental mileage standards.

Meanwhile, Trump and his coronavirus task force members said on Tuesday that as COVID-19 spreads across the country, 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die from it.

Trump also noted that the national quarantine is working and that extending it is essential to curb the spread of the virus. Without community mitigation, the physicians advising the federal pandemic response team predicts 1.5 million to 2.2 million Americans could die of COVID-19.

“Our country is in the midst of a great national trial unlike any it has ever faced before,” Trump said at a news conference. He went on to urge Americans to “make sacrifices” and warned of the “painful” days ahead.

“This is going to be a very painful — very, very painful two weeks,” Trump said, noting that the country could transition back to normal after April.

“It’s going to be like a burst of light, I really think, and I hope,” Trump said. “Our strength will be tested, our endurance will be tried, but America will answer with love and courage and ironclad resolve.”

