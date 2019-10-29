Patti Labelle Almost Sang A Very Famous Song By Another Artist [WATCH]

One of the most beloved love songs of all time could’ve been sang by Patti LaBelle.

On a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Patti LaBelle revealed to Andy Cohen that she was originally slated to sing “I Will Always Love You.”

The song, which was originally written and performed by Dolly Parton to commemorate her former partner, Porter Wagoner, was recorded by Whitney Houston and released in 1992.

But LaBelle was the first choice for the track.

“I said to Dolly, ‘Oh yes, I want to do that song, honey!’ ” LaBelle told Cohen. “But before I could say real yes, it was in the movie and Whitney killed it.”

Even though it was a song Patti wanted, she has no problems with Whitney ultimately singing the song.

“I was so happy Whitney got that song and it just went like it did. But Dolly Parton and I had planned. ‘Patti, you’re going to sing that song,’ ” LaBelle explained. “Next! That’s how show-business is!”

“I Will Always Love You” went on to be the featured track in “The Bodyguard,” soundtrack and won the 1993 Grammy award for “Record Of The Year.” Houston also snagged the “Best Female Pop Vocal performance.” The record spent 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts and is thought to be one of the best-selling singles in history.

Since its release, many vocalists stars have covered the song as a measure of their own talent. Out of respect, Patti never sang it.

On her relationship with Whitney, Patti said, “That was my little girl. She was so phenomenal,” and explained that she will do a tribute to the late star by putting the song in one of her show’s “one day.”

