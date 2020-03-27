R. Kelly’s Attorney Files Motion Seeking His Release From Jail Over COVID-19 Concern

R. Kelly’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, filed a motion Thursday seeking to have the disgraced singer released from jail due to COVID-19 concerns.

We previously reported… Kelly is practicing “social distancing” at Chicago’s federal jail to avoid the deadly coronavirus.

“I think it’s fair to say that he’s trying to follow the same advice as the rest of us, and be smart, and you know, stay away from others,” Greenberg told Vulture. “He’s practicing whatever level of social distancing you can practice in jail.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Adding, “He’s concerned because he’s in probably the worst possible situation, in terms of social distancing, that you could be in.”

Kelly’s coronavirus concern comes after convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tested positive for the virus in prison.

R. Kelly Makes Bid to Get Out of Jail, Fears Contracting Coronavirus https://t.co/K23HRDJQEW — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2020

Greenberg notes that social-distancing is impossible in the jail, as soap is only available to inmates who can afford to buy it from the commissary — and the only bottle of hand sanitizer is labeled, “STAFF ONLY,” TMZ reports.

“No matter what steps they take the sanitation will be substandard, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC is great,” said Greenberg.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kelly wants to be released on bond, and says he’s willing to wear electronic monitoring.

If the motion is granted, the singer intends to live with his girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, at an apartment in Chicago.

Via TMZ:

Kelly’s legal team was blocked from visiting him in prison last week and it was all due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the new docs, Kelly points out that keeping his attorneys and other visitors from entering doesn’t solve the problem of possible exposure … because there’s always new inmates entering.

R. Kelly currently awaiting trial on sex-abuse and racketeering charges. His upcoming video arraignment for his latest indictment in Brooklyn Federal Court was postponed until April 30 due to coronavirus. He has maintained his innocence.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE