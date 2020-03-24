R. Kelly Is Practicing ‘Social Distancing’ While In Federal Prison

R. Kelly is reportedly practicing “social distancing” at Chicago’s federal jail to avoid coronavirus.

“I think it’s fair to say that he’s trying to follow the same advice as the rest of us, and be smart, and you know, stay away from others,” Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told Vulture. “He’s practicing whatever level of social distancing you can practice in jail.”

“He’s concerned because he’s in probably the worst possible situation, in terms of social distancing, that you could be in,”

Kelly’s coronavirus concerns come after convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tested positive for COVID-19 in prison.

Greenberg confirmed that Kelly does have a cellmate at the facility that houses 640 inmates, where visits to the jail have been suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“He is not in isolation, nor has he asked to be put in any isolation. He generally stays in his cell as much as possible, so that’s sort of like the rest of us who are living at home,” he said. “I don’t know that you can totally isolate.”

Greenberg also noted, however, that he is unsure about whether the jail had increased inmates’ access to soap and hand sanitizer.

R. Kelly currently awaiting trial on sex-abuse and racketeering charges. His upcoming video arraignment for his latest indictment in Brooklyn Federal Court was postponed until April 30 due to coronavirus.

He has maintained his innocence.

