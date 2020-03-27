Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 Crisis

Kellee Terrell

In general, healthcare workers have always been heroes, but during the coronavirus crisis, they have been more than just that—they have been utter lifesaving Godsends.

So to honor and help support them, Crocs announced that each day they will be shipping 10,000 free pairs of their shoes, which are worn by many doctors, surgeons, nurses and many other medical workers during their shifts.

According to the New York Post, on Wednesday the shoe company announced their “A Free Pair for Healthcare” campaign on their website and social media for doctors, nurses and other hospital staffers to choose a free pair of Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work styles.

“Over the past week, we have spoken to health-care workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” says Crocs president and CEO Andrew Rees in a statement.

“These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time,” says Rees.

As we’ve been reporting since the crisis first hit the states, the beauty and fashion industry has really stepped up also. Brands such as Estée Lauder, Coty, L’Oreal and LVMHgot their hand in the sanitizer game too to donate them to hospitals in the U.S. and around the world. While designers such as Christian Siriano and Michael Costello have made facemasks to help protect healthcare workers.

It’s good to see companies step up for our health.

