Cedric The Entertainer Talks Trump, Confirms ‘Kings Of Comedy’ Reunion In The Works

Cedric the Entertainer has teased that a “Kings of Comedy” reunion might be on the horizon, 23 year after the debut of the original stand-up show.

In a new interview with Variety and iHeart’s podcast The Big Ticket, the comedian touched a myriad of topics, including why he previously endorsed Joe Biden and why he stays away from Trump jokes.

“On any given night, there’s 50 million Trump jokes. So I started to stay away from it,” he said.

Speaking on “The Original Kings of Comedy” reunion, Cedric shared, “It seems like it may be actually getting a little closer.” He added, “There’s some talks of possibly doing a very limited run for the fun of it, doing like a 12-city run.”

Directed by Spike Lee, the stand-up comedy film features Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey and D.L. Hughley and was shot over the last two nights (February 26 and 27, 2000) of their Kings of Comedy tour.

Elsewhere in the interview, the famed comic dished about…

His friend who is a Trump supporter:

“I remember early on in Trump’s candidacy, people had real falling outs with friends. I’ve got a great friend who is a Trump dude, and he still to this day makes me laugh a lot, but he’s a Trump guy. I remember I had friends like, ‘How do you even hang out with this dude?’ I’m like, ‘If we talked about Trump the whole time we was together, that’d be one thing,’ but he’s been my friend before and I didn’t even know he was a Trump dude until this thing came out. He is who he is.”

Why he’s endorsing Biden:

“He’s been around a long time, he’s been through a lot stuff throughout America’s history being on many different sides of many different issues. But, he’s one that I believe that those relationships are very important in the idea of governing and who you know and how you can get things done. I’m a little concerned about age.”.

Why he’s fond of Elizabeth Warren:

“There’s something about Elizabeth Warren I like as a feisty campaigner. She seems like the sweet little lady with the sweater on, going to make some tea, but she is gangster with it. Somebody like that would be fun to have on this TV show, just to have them show up in this environment.”

Meanwhile, Cedric the Entertainer’s current sitcom “The Neighborhood” has halted filming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

