D.L. Hughley Breaks Down The Stimulus Package

The congress passed a $2 Trillion coronavirus stimulus package. Here’s what that means, anyone making less than $75,000 a year will receive a $1,200 payment and those who make $100,000 or more will get nothing. D.L. finds that funny that the millionaires and big companies will get bailouts, but the middle class get nothing. Wouldn’t it be smart to spend a few billion on masks, and tests and ventilators? We are “overreacting because we under reacted,” and this is because of who we elected in 2016. He believes that Trump is giving people a check because he knows they’ll go out and spend the cash stimulating the economy, which will boot his reelection chances.

