Devon Franklin And Cedric The Entertainer Will Produce ‘A Johnson Family Vacation’ Sequel

Devon Franklin has signed on to do another film project and this time he is teaming up with funny man Cedric the Entertainer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Franklin and Cedric will be doing a sequel to the 2004 movie A Johnson Family Vacation.

Cedric the Entertainer will reprise his role as Nate Johnson as well as produce the film, titled A Johnson Family Celebration. Franklin will also serve as a producer through his Franklin Entertainment production company. The sequel’s script will be written by Michael Elliot, who also wrote the script for Just Wright and Like Mike.

Hopefully the sequel can outperform its predecessor, which grossed $31 million in the box office. Franklin recently saw success at the box office when his first film, Breakthrough, grossed $50 million globally.

Gr8ful 2 join the team! RT @CedEntertainer: Me and my Producing partner #EricRhone are happy to working @devonfranklin on the sequel to #JohnsonFamily. Thank to a great story brought to us by the dynamic writer michaelelliot215 we believe your gonna laugh https://t.co/ZOf8wOTHmq — DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) October 20, 2019

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

