Kerry Washington On Why She Doesn’t Talk About Her Husband Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, have been married since 2013, and since then, the actress and former NFL cornerback have preferred to keep their marriage private.

When speaking to Glamour, Washington explained why she’s not down with sharing her personal life with the world.

“I have girlfriends in this business who talk about their personal lives, and it works for them, and I love it. But not for me. I learned through experience that it doesn’t work for me to talk about my personal life.”

She continued: “I’ve had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it. I was on the cover of a bridal magazine (when she was engaged to actor David Moscow, she appeared on a 2005 issue of Instyle Weddings) … But I couldn’t just turn around and say, ‘I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.’ So I just thought, ‘OK, no more.’”

According to the New York Daily News, Nnamdi and Washington first met nearly 10 years ago when she was acting on Broadway. Kerry revealed to Marie Claire in 2018, “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life. That’s where I met my husband.”

Three years later, they tied the knot on June 24, 2013, Together, they have three kids —Caleb, Isabelle, and a 12-year-old daughter from Nnamdi’s previous relationship.

“I love being with my family. My days off look like homework, reading and watching stuff,” she told Marie Claire. “Just hanging out, doing things we love to do.”

Washington, who currently stars in the new Hulu miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere, also gushed about motherhood journey.

“The children I got sent came in perfect, and I have to figure out how to grow and evolve so that I can support the truth of them. I’m in a constant state of learning and challenging myself to make room for their perfection and beauty.”

Meanwhile, according to these streets…. Washington and Nnamdi have an arrangement that allows her to maintain a longtime intimate relationship with former “Scandal” co-star Tony Goldwyn — allegedly.

