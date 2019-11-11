Kerry Washington Only Shares Pics Of Her Kids Online With Her Parents And Shrink

Kerry Washington has opened up about how she avoids sharing too much about her private life online during an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

The “Scandal” star said when she feels tempted to post pictures or videos of one of her three kids, whom she shares with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, she sends it to her parents or shrink instead.

“I think luckily right before then, I had made some decisions about privacy and wanting to—partly because I liked being a character actor and I liked people being able to suspend disbelief and believe that I’m other people—and so, I decided not to talk about my personal life that much in the press and because I’d had some experiences where I had talked about my personal life and it didn’t feel good and so, that became more and more challenging with the success of Scandal, but I really tried to still navigate it within that framework,” she explained, per E! News.

Stopped by @TheEllenShow to talk about #AmericanSon. But it looks like once again…my dad stole the show! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nAJwzCoyf0 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 6, 2019

The 42-year-old actress said when she has “moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids and I want to post it online,” she instead send the images “to my parents or to my shrink instead.” She added, “My kids are so cute and I don’t want post about them, so look at how cute they are!”

Kerry and her husband, a former NFL cornerback, are parents to a daughter, Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, five, and son, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, three. She’s also a stepmom to Nnamdi’s 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The actress said she usually shares pictures of her children and family on her private IG account.

“I have a private Instagram to my shrink and he loves it!” she said, joking: “It’s not great when I get parenting feedback, incidentally, based on something he heard me say in the background of the video.”

Kerry can currently be seen in the new Netflix film, “American Son,” based on the Broadway play of the same name.

In the film, she plays a mother who reunites with her estranged husband in a Florida police station while awaiting news about their teenage son. The drama highlights racial tensions and police brutality.

“I think we’re at a moment where police violence is such an extraordinary problem in our culture. And I think there’s a danger that these young men and women are becoming statistics,” she said, per Daily Mail. “We don’t know their names, or we don’t think about their humanity, we’re just thinking about enormous numbers.”

“And when I think about it as a mom, I think about how mothers feel, like that fear of having a black child and not knowing if they’re going to be OK in the middle of the night,” she continued.

“And I just feel like tapping into that horror, parental concern and love, is so universal and helps us to protect these young men and women from being statistics and instead being a full, three dimensional, beautiful human beings that they are.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE