Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Wins Second Term

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx emerged victorious in her bid for a second term in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Foxx faced several challengers who had focused on how she handled the controversial Jussie Smollett case.

Smollett was recently indicted on new charges related to his “hoax” attack in January 2019, when he claimed to have been the victim of a racist, homophobic assault in Chicago. But cops determined he paid two Nigerian brothers to help him stage the attack in an elaborate hoax because he was unhappy with his “Empire” salary and wanted sympathy to secure a fatter paycheck.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Smollett was indicted on 16 counts for filing a false police report after alleging two masked men hurled anti-gay slurs at him, doused him with bleach and tied a noose around his neck. Foxx abruptly dropped charges last year but a special prosecutor was assigned to review the case last summer.

WATCH LIVE – This win is about all of us. I’ve spent the last four years working to reform a system that is not representative of the communities it serves – I’m ready to continue this work.https://t.co/TpX0FOiqiY — Kim Foxx (@KimFoxxforSA) March 18, 2020

Foxx later revealed that she received death threats after her office dropped the charges against Smollett. She also admitted to making mistakes with the case and several of her challengers refused to let her put the scandal behind her during the race for re-election.

A special prosecutor reinstated the charges against Smollett last month, and the actor was hit with six new charges of disorderly conduct, accusing him of filing false police reports related to the hoax case. Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxx’s opponents have said she tarnished the State’s Attorney’s office with her handling of the case. Her main rival, Bill Conway, spent about $10.5 million funding his campaign, money reportedly donated by his father William Conway, co-founder of the Washington, D.C.-based investment firm Carlyle Group, per foxnews.com. Foxx reportedly raised nearly $3.5 million.

“To everyone who rallied around this race that made it bigger than one thing, one issue, who rejected the notion that we would talk about one singular case and not what mattered to the people of Cook County, and put everything on the line for this, I thank you,” Foxx said Tuesday.

“This win is about all of us. I’ve spent the last four years working to reform a system that is not representative of the communities it serves – I’m ready to continue this work,” she added.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE