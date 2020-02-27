Chicago Mayor: ‘Jussie Smollett Needs To Be Held Accountable’

Jussie Smollet, if it’s not already too late, might want to try and patch things up with the city of Chicago and get to steppin’ the hell outta there … if he still he can.

We say that because Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had some not too encouraging words for Smollett if he had any thoughts of catching a break from the city.

“He needs to face the charges. He committed a crime and needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” is what the good mayor has in mind for him.

“And we are going to continue to aggressively make him accountable for the wasted police resources that went into investigating what turned out to be a total hoax,” said Lightfoot, as reported by CBS 2 Chicago.

As has been well documented, in February 2019, Smollett was indicted for allegedly staging a hate crime in which he was apparently assaulted by two men who called him the N-word and a gay slur. It was also alleged that one of the attackers shouted “MAGA country!”

The charges were dropped on March 26 after Smollett forfeited 10% of his $100,000 bond and performed some community service.

However, a special prosecutor was assigned to review the case in August. In February of this year a Chicago grand jury indicted Smollett “on six counts of disorderly conduct related to making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers, claiming he was the victim of a hate crime while ‘knowing he was not the victim of a crime,’” special prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement on Feb. 11, as reported by ABC News.

In court on Monday, Feb. 24, Smollett pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

