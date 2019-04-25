Outrage Over Smollett Case Prompts Death Threats Against Kim Foxx

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says she has received death threats since her office’s decision to drop charges against actor/singer Jussie Smollett in connection with a staged hate crime earlier this year.

Her office has not released any specifics about the threats, but did confirm that they included “racially charged language,” according to a statement.

“We can confirm that the State’s Attorney has received threats to her personal safety and security, a number of which have contained racially charged language,” the office told ABC Chicago station WLS on Monday.

The State Attorney’s office decided to drop the charges against the “Empire” star on March 26 and this latest announcement comes less than a week after the office released text messages in which Foxx referred to Smollett as a “washed up celeb who lied to cops.”

Foxx made the comment to her top assistant Joseph Magats, after she recused herself from the case.

Smollett was indicted on 16 counts for filing a false police report about being attacked in a hate crime in Chicago on Jan. 29. He alleged two masked men hurled anti-gay slurs attacked him, doused him with bleach and tied a noose around his neck.

But cops determined he paid two Nigerian brothers to help him stage the attack in an elaborate hoax because he was unhappy with his “Empire” salary and wanted sympathy to secure a fatter paycheck.

“Sooo……I’m recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases…16 counts on a class 4 (felony) becomes exhibit A,” Foxx texted Magats, according to texts released last week.

The city of Chicago has filed a civil complaint against Smollett after he refused to reimburse $130,000 in overtime pay to officers who worked his case.

