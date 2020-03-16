Nicki Minaj’s Husband Begs Judge To Let Him Use Internet Amid Sex Offender Case

Nicki Minaj‘s husband has submitted legal docs begging a California judge to allow him to use the Internet.

The request comes after the former felon was arrested for not registering as a sex offender.

We previously reported… Kenneth Petty was arrested back in November for not registering as a sex offender when he moved from New York to California.

He was released on $20,000 bond and ordered to register, as required by law.

According to E! News, the rapper’s husband is now listed in the California database of sexual offenders. Petty’s status stems from his conviction of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

When news first surfaced of Kenneth’s rape case, Nicki came to his defense. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” Nicki wrote on social media in 2018. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t ruin my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty previously served seven years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, which he pleaded guilty to. He was released in 2013.

Meanwhile, one of the terms of his pretrial release — he can’t use the web unless approved by a supervisor, TMZ reports.

According to the docs, prosecutors have agreed to Kenneth’s request … now, it’s up to the judge to sign off.

The 42-year-old is currently awaiting his April 28 trial date. If convicted, Petty faces up to 10-years in prison.

In the meantime, he has a curfew and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

His travel is also restricted to Southern California.

Nicki hasn’t commented on her husband’s legal woes, but Wendy Williams wasted no time firing shots at her husband.

“Again, you are never going to stand a chance when you are with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A registered sex offender, you are never going to stand a chance with the public,” said Wendy during her show last week.

She continued, “There’s only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that’s murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter. Oh, I think I just did the story. No, get to digging. There’s more on it. Everybody get to digging. Get to digging.”

