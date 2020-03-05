Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty To ‘Failing To Register As Sex Offender’

Nicki Minaj‘s husband was picked up by the FEDS this week for failing to register as a sex offender.

Kenneth Petty found himself in the custody of US Marshals in Los Angeles on Wednesday after allegedly failing to register as a sex offender following his move to California from New York.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and pled not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond, officials said.

Via Complex:

Petty will have to wear an ankle monitor and abide by a curfew. Prosecutors asked for him to be kept under house arrest but thanks to an objection from Petty’s attorney the request was denied. Although he won’t be on house arrest, the 41-year-old had to surrender his passport and won’t be allowed to travel outside of Southern California. On top of all that, Petty won’t be allowed to do drugs such as marijuana despite it being legal to use in the state.

Petty, 41, was convicted for first-degree attempted rape in 1995 in New York, and ultimately served four years behind bars. TMZ claims a then-teenage Petty allegedly tried to force a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Nicki responded to the allegations in late 2018, when Instagram users slammed her man over his criminal background.

“He was 15. She was 16… in a relationship. But go awf, Internet,” she wrote (see post above). “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Following Petty’s release for the rape case, he was ordered to register as a sex offender within the state; but he failed to re-register when he moved to California last summer, shortly before he and Nicki reportedly tied the knot.

Meanwhile… inquiring minds want to know… “What’s up with Nicki Minaj and sex offenders?”

First her brother, and now this?

One Twitter user wrote, “At this point, she’s guilty by association. She loves child predators. Her brother she defended to no end and now married to a sex offender, come on home girl, you can’t talk trash about anyone…ever.”

Another added, “How embarrassing this is the man she calls King. He can’t go near kids but yet he was there when she was visiting schools back in her country.”

