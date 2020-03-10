Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Pose For Sweet Photo In Front Of Kobe And GiGi Mural [Photo]

Vanessa Bryant continues to show us just how strong she is as she grieves the sudden loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

On Monday, Bryant shared a sweet photo on Instagram posing with her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in front of a mural of Kobe and Gianna. Vanessa captioned the photo quoting the lyrics to “Smile” by the late Nat King Cole.

“Smile though your heart is aching. Smile even though it’s breaking,” Bryant wrote. “When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by. If you smile through your fear and sorrow. Smile and maybe tomorrow

You’ll see the sun come shining through for you.”

Kobe and Gianna died, along with seven others, in the tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE