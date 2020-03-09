Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo Of Oldest Daughter At Kobe & Gianna Mural

Weso

After the tragic death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant in a helicopter crash the world has been grieving.

Artists from all around the world have honored the family by creating beautiful murals of the two. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa has decided to take a visit to a mural out in LA of her husband and her daughter Gigi. She posted a picture of her oldest daughter Natalia in front of the mural prior to the teen’s trip to a winter formal.

Mamba mentality lives on and Vanessa plans on keeping her husband & daughters name alive forever!

See the snap below.

