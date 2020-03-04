Kobe Bryant’s Widow Worth $600M, Couple Lacked Prenuptial Agreement

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant reportedly had no prenup when they married in 2001, and a month after his tragic death, inquiring minds want to know how much the widow is worth?

Vanessa’s estimated net worth is around $600 million, same as her famous husband. As noted by the ibitimes.com, the 5-time NBA champ amassed his wealth from his lucrative salary as a professional basketball player, his business ventures and sponsorship deals with brands such as Nike, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola.

via Celebrity Net Worth:

During his career, Kobe earned $323 million in NBA salary alone. He also earned an estimated $350 million from endorsements. In his NBA debut year of 1996, his salary was $1.015 million. By the end of his career he was earning $25+ million per year in base salary. His highest earning career year was the 2013-2014 season when he was paid $30,453,805.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

During the public memorial for her husband and child last month in Los Angeles, Vanessa praised Kobe for being the “most amazing husband” and “truly the romantic one in our relationship.”

“We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole beings. Two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls,” she said, PEOPLE reported.

“I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved or wanted me more than Kobe.”

She described Gianna as an “amazing sweet and gentle soul” whose “smile took up her entire face.”

“She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her mama,” Vanessa said. “She was one of my very best friends.”

She also noted Kobe’s love of fatherhood, saying, “Kobe was the MVP of girl dads, or MVD. He never left the toilet seat up. He always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave.”

She added, “But I want my daughters to know the amazing person, husband and father he was,” said Vanessa. “The kind of man who wanted to teach the future generations to be better … he taught us all valuable lessons about life and sports … we’re so thankful he left those lessons and stories behind for us.”

The couple have three other daughters, Bianka, Capri and Natalia.

