Kenya Moore Admits She Confronted Ex-Husband About Sexting Another Woman Before Split

Kenya Moore broke down in tears on Sunday’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as she recalled her failed marriage to businessman Marc Daly.

“He kind of forced my hand,” Moore said of their separation, explaining to cast mates Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey that she heard from her publicist about Daly’s plan to announce their split. “Everything just happened so fast,” said Moore, per PEOPLE.

Kenya and Marc released a joint statement back in September that they were going their separate ways. A day prior, the two hosted a charity event where the RHOA cameras caught their post-party fight.

“We went to the event and he just seemed very irritated the whole time we were there. Not loving, not being nice to me. He was just like, saying little things under his breath. It just seemed everything I was doing was an issue,” Moore said. “And then, I don’t know what happened, but he ended up getting in the Uber and we took off and he was just like, livid. He was like, ‘I didn’t even want you to come.’ Somehow I ruined his night.”

“Every time he gets mad, he goes in. He goes for my throat,” Moore continued. “It’s like, he can’t stop until he feels like he’s just destroyed me. I’ve seen him angry before, I’ve never seen him angry like that.”

She then recounted a fight she and Daly had over inappropriate texts sent to him by the other woman in his life.

“One of the women was begging him to keep the sex going even though that he was married. … She was like, ‘You make me feel this way, that way, is there any way we can keep this going?’” Moore claimed. “That woman, he still communicates with after I told him, ‘This is inappropriate.’”

Moore said she contacted the woman over the phone and issued a warning.

“I called the bitch too, which I regret that I did,” she said. “She answered the phone and I said, ‘You might want to take me off the speakerphone, this is Ms. Marc Daly.’ … And I proceeded to let her know if she came anywhere else near my husband, I know where she lives.”

She then confronted Daly.

“We had this big blow out and I’m like, ‘What did I marry? What is going on here?’” Moore explained. “We had talked about separating and Marc is like, ‘I was wrong for that, I’m sorry.’ And I just said, ‘Okay. That was your one mess-up.’”

She initially denied reports that her husband was having an affair because she didn’t their marriage to end.

“It’s really hard,” said Kenya, breaking down in tears. “To just sit here and be in turmoil the whole time and unhappy and crying? I can’t. I have to just look at my daughter’s face and just be like, ‘If you don’t do nothing else, you’re going to look back at your mom and go, ‘You know what mom, I respect you’ Because you did the right thing. You did not stand for somebody treating you a certain way.’”

Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and are parents to daughter Brooklyn, born on Nov. 4, 2018.

She told Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February that she and Daly are “in a good place right now” as they continue to co-parent.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE