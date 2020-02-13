Kandi Burruss Eyeing ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Spinoff About Her Family

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, who joined the hit Bravo show in season 2, is said to be desperate for a spinoff.

The singer and entrepreneur is worried her time on the show is coming to an end, following the departure of several “OG” housewives, according to realitytea.com,

Via realitytea.com:

Lisa Vanderpump decided to quit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Real Housewives of Orange County “OG”’s Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge decided to leave the show after being offered positions as “Friends of the Housewives” for next season.

Over at RHOA, NeNe Leakes is involved in…something. She has hired legal eagle Lisa Bloom, but the reason why is unknown. NeNe has been missing from some episodes this season. NeNe’s friend, Wendy Williams, told the world that NeNe wanted to walk away from RHOA, and that NeNe has a huge secret. And no—it’s not what is in her closet. (I still want closure about that closet!)

According to RadarOnline, Burruss is “worried that her time on RHOA is coming to an end,” a source reportedly said. The insider added that the mother of three “pitched a spinoff show about her growing family and her businesses.”

Burruss is supposedly the second-highest-paid Atlanta Housewife, right after Nene Leakes. For Season 12, reportedly pocketed $2.3 million.

“Kandi wants to stay on TV, and she thinks her own family drama is something that viewers would want to see,” a source reported. “Mama Joyce, Todd [Tucker] and her manager, Don Juan, are all on board.”

Meanwhile, Burruss’ mother, Joyce Jones, still has trust issues with her daughter’s husband Todd Tucker, who she married in 2014.

“Kandi’s mom has never fully let go of her first impression of Todd,” a source told HollywoodLife, referring to mama Joyce’s initial judgement of her son-in-law. “She has done her best to get along with him because he is Kandi’s husband and the father of two of her grandchildren but it’s always bothered Kandi’s mom that she married a man with less money than her. There are certain things he’s done that didn’t go over well with her, like the way he handled the pre-nup, he made it a big fight and didn’t want to sign it. He signed it in the end but her mom was not happy he made it an issue.”

Would you tune in to a spinoff about Kandi Burruss and her family? Sound off in the comments below.

