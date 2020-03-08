Marc Daly’s Brooklyn Restaurant Denies Allegations Of Code Violations

Marc Daly’s restaurant, SoCo, was in the news for reportedly having 28 code violations after a visit from inspectors from New York City’s Department of Health. After their violations made headlines, a post popped up on the Brooklyn eatery’s Instagram denying the reports.

“For the haters spreading false news PSA we have maintained our A for many years,” reads the caption. “Our staff is amazing. SoCo standards have always been upheld. Please stop spreading fake rumors about a successful black owned business!!!”

According to documents obtained by Bossip, inspectors found that live roaches were found in the kitchen and dining area and there was evidence indicating that mice had been present. They also found that the restaurant isn’t vermin proof. Furthermore, food also wasn’t stored properly and protected from contamination.

Besides his restaurant getting a bad rap, Daly was under fire after being shown on The Real Housewives of Atlanta saying that he hates being married to Kenya Moore on an episode that aired March 1st. The couple was attending a Black Man’s Lab charity event when he made his comments. After the episode aired, he apologized via the Soco restaurant’s Instagram for his behavior but didn’t address Moore at all.

“As a person of color, it is of paramount importance for me to showcase the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my involvement in the Black Man Lab experience,” Daly wrote. “Unfortunately, my genuine attempt at doing something positive was compromised by my personal situation. For that, I sincerely apologize and take sole responsibility.”

There was speculation that the two were reconciling after being seen holding hands last month. After this clip aired, Moore dropped her married name from her social media accounts. The former lovebirds have a one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

