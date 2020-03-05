Shaun King Under Fire For Accusing Rachel Maddow Of Reporting ‘Interference’ With Sanders Campaign [Video]

Shaun King has come under fire for making misleading claims about MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow’s Super Tuesday reporting.

King, a staunch supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders, tweeted that Maddow “reported that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries” in an effort to stop the presidential hopeful.

“BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders,” King wrote, ajc.com reports. “They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie.”

See his post below.

BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders. They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 3, 2020

Maddow caught wind of the chatter and tweeted King directly, stating: “What? No. I didn’t report any such thing.”

The controversial King then shared a clip of MSNBC’s Super Tuesday coverage.

“It’s striking to hear [NBC News reporter Josh] Lederman say that the Bloomberg campaign is experiencing intense pressure from multiple sources inside the Democratic party that he needs to quit,” Maddow said in the clip — see below:

This is you, right @maddow? Do you not say, “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit?” Seems like you. And seems like you literally said those words. https://t.co/ID0Ec28YkM pic.twitter.com/tP46M8Msig — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

Maddow didn’t say officials are “interfering,” which King claimed. Still, he captioned the clip: “This is you, right @maddow? Do you not say, “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit?” Seems like you. And seems like you literally said those words.

In a tweet Sunday night, King then claimed staffers for former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke felt betrayed when he endorsed Biden (see post below):

Had several former staffers of @BetoORourke reach out to me, some near tears, saying that his endorsement of @JoeBiden “felt like a betrayal” of all they had worked for with Beto. One said he loathed Biden’s campaign for President. They just couldn’t make it make sense. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 3, 2020

The 40-year-old Kentucky native has faced controversy over the years about his racial identity, advocacy and fundraising. Twitter users were quick to remind him of this while responding to his latest claims on Super Tuesday. Check out some of the reactions below:

Shaun King is a lying fraud. https://t.co/tVSuxoyWon — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 4, 2020

People on the left (even including prominent BLM activists) and right have been regularly calling out Shaun King for being a con artist and bigot for years. That’s why it’s so revealing that Bernie Sanders still chose him to be one of his biggest surrogates. https://t.co/HfasAiJODu — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 4, 2020

