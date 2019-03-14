Beto O’Rourke has officially announced that he’s seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The news comes months after intense speculation on what O’Rourke’s political plans were after he became a political celebrity following his near upset of Ted Cruz in their 2018 U.S. Senate Race.

Before challenging Cruz, O’Rourke was known mostly as an El Paso state senator who was not only relatable but passionate about the issues he championed. But he became a national sensation after using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to galvanize young voters and minorities. Many called it “Obama-esque.” He nearly defeated Cruz in the nation’s largest Republican-controlled state, shattering national fundraising records in the process.

He joins a large 2020 field for Democrats, both in terms of diversity and also in name. More women are running for President in 2020 from Kamala Harris to Elizabeth Warren and others. Bernie Sanders is back and also so is New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

But O’Rourke has more than a few celebrity endorsements in his bag already. Beyoncé endorsed O’Rourke in his 2018 Senate campaign, same for LeBron James. The El Paso senator may have a lack of experience in regards to domestic and foreign policy but is more than a charismatic face and unlike a few others currently in government — has actually served in a legislative body.

RELATED: Bey 4 Beto: Beyonce Shows Her Support For Beto O’Rourke

RELATED: Texas Breaks Voter Registration Record Ahead of Midterm Elections

He’s Running: Beto O’Rourke Announces 2020 Presidential Bid was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: