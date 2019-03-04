10 Bada** Women In Politics

1. Letitia James She’s New York Attorney General-elect and she doesn’t back down from difficult situations. doesn’t shy away from a fight. As New York City public advocate, she sued the city over tenants’ rights, the foster care system, and a lack of air conditioning on buses for mentally disabled children. She was the first Black woman elected to citywide office in NYC, and in 2018 became the first Black woman elected to statewide office.

2. Michelle Obama Mrs. Obama is a writer and lawyer who was First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She is married to the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, and was the first African-American First Lady. As First Lady, and still, Obama is seen as a role model for women and girls. She works as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating.

3. Kamala Harris Harris is an attorney, politician and a member of the Democratic Party. She has been the junior United States Senator for California since 2017, and is currently running to be the 46th President of the United States. She has been known to hold people in power accountable for their actions and and keep her cool in tense situations.

4. April Ryan Ryan has served as a White House correspondent since 1997 and is one of three African Americans to have served on the board of the White House Correspondent’s Association. She is also bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, an author, and a political analyst for CNN.

5. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez She’s a politician and activist. She was recently elected to serve as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 14th congressional district. If you’re on social media you’ve seen her go viral at least once. She is known to speak her mind and fight for what is right.

6. Stacy Abrams Abrams ran for Governor of Georgia in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election and won the democratic nomination. She was the first black woman to be a major party’s nominee for governor. She didn’t win the election but she’s still a very active voice in politics and gave the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s 2019 state of the union address.

7. Maxine Waters She has served as the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district since 2013. She’s also currently in her 15th term in the House. Waters is known for being very vocal and holding people accountable for their actions.

8. Lucy McBath After losing her son to gun violence, she became a very vocal gun control advocate. In 2018, she defeated incumbent Republican Karen Handel and now serves in the United States House of Representatives from Georgia’s 6th congressional district.