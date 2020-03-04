Russ Rant: Black America Showed Up

Last night Black people showed up in the Polls “in droves” Russ says. And Trump should be concerned! Virginia doubled voter turnout and now you should see the power of your vote. Joe Biden was not projected to win Texas, but he did because people showed up. Russ believes that people like Biden because “he represents normalcy.” Black America spoke up and Russ is proud. But, of course there was some drama. 750 voting centers in urban areas were shut down in Texas to keep Black and brown people from voting. They have shown us all how they plan to suppress voters and Russ predicts that this is going to happen across the south.

