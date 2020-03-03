Mike Tyson Admits He Feels ‘Empty’ With Post-Boxing Life, ‘Scared’ Of Man He Used To Be [Video]

Sugar Ray Leonard chopped it up with Mike Tyson on his podcast recently, during which Tyson became emotional while reflecting over his post-boxing life.

Tyson retired from boxing in 2005, while Leonard retired in 1997.

Both men discussed their careers with Eben Britton on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, and Tyson confessed that he’s “scared” of who he used to be, Complex reports.

“I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied,” he said at the 14:00 mark of the clip above. “That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for. Now those days are gone it’s empty, I’m nothing. I’m working on the art of humbleness… That’s the reason I’m crying cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a bitch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out hell will come with him.”

He went on to say that he “hates” the man he used to be because he’s “scared of him.”

In related news, Tyson will be traveling the country with his one-man confessional show “Undisputed Truth: Round 2,” which he first premiered in 2013 on HBO before taking the act to Las Vegas and a subsequent Broadway run.

He’s back at it with Round 2, with his next stop at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa this Friday, March 6.

“We just decided that this was the time to do it,” Tyson said. “There is a different energy now. Before it was really intense, it was my lifestyle and it was me being tough. This round is more explosive and to the point. We took all of the endurance and long stuff out and we kept all of the explosive parts. It’s a totally different show—more of a family and fun experience and I can’t wait to go to Atlantic City for the show.”

Just like the initial show, “Undisputed Truth: Round 2” is all about honesty and keeping it real.

“It’s more from an explosive perspective. That’s because my life story is an open book and everyone is aware of what’s happened in my life. So I have to be really honest with what I say,” says Tyson. “I just like being on stage and performing. People watching and looking at me pushes me to reach my highest potential. And I look beautiful when I’m on stage— and it’s my perception of beauty.”

The former boxing champ says he most enjoys the reaction to his show from “different parts of the world.”

“Different parts of the world have different senses of humor. I realized that taking the show all over the world. Whenever I get to a city, I really try to figure the people out. Monte Carlo was really interesting, New York State will tell you what they want to hear. But it’s all about the entertainment [all together]—this is the stuff that’s not down on paper” he said.

